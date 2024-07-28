Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Susquehanna

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

TER stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

