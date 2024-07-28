Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

