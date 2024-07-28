Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

TEVA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.