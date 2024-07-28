Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.