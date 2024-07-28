Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.28. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,724,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.