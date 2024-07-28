Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 109.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $400,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

