The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 160.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $64,490,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Shares of SAM opened at $290.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

