The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,949 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

