The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $9.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of COUR opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Coursera by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

