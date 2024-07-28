The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $41.11 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

