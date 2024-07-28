The Hilliard Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 (OTC:HLRD)

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Hilliard Price Performance

OTC HLRD opened at $400.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.88. Hilliard has a 12-month low of $315.00 and a 12-month high of $400.00.

Get Hilliard alerts:

Hilliard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.