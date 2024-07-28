The Hilliard Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 (OTC:HLRD)

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Hilliard Price Performance
OTC HLRD opened at $400.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.88. Hilliard has a 12-month low of $315.00 and a 12-month high of $400.00.
Hilliard Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hilliard
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.