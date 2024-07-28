The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.72% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $457,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $22.56 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

