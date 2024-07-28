The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in New York Times by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in New York Times by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.87 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYT

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.