The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.07 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.500 EPS.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

About The Shyft Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

