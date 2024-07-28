The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Shares Down 0.1%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.78. 13,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 19,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Taiwan Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 854,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

