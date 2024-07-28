Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,425,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.8 %
TWMIF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.