Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,425,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 2.8 %

TWMIF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

