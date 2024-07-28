Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 91,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYGO shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Tigo Energy Stock Performance
Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tigo Energy Company Profile
Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.
