Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.79. 3,090,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,634,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Tilray Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.