TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 360.59% from the company’s previous close.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

