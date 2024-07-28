TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 360.59% from the company’s previous close.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.