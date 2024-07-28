Tompkins Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.91 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

