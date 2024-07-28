TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 2.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $142.17 and last traded at $142.56. Approximately 33,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 734,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.99.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -413.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,087,968. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,162,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,509,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,862,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

