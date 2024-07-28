TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

