TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.