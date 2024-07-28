TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

TCBK stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.