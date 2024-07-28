Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.94

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 24600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMQ shares. Raymond James lowered Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$145.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$26,192.46. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

