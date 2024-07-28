Truist Financial Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $75.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

