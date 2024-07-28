Truist Financial Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $96.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

