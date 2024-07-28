Truist Financial Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $69.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $74.60 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

