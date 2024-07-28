Truist Financial Trims CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Target Price to $12.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CorMedix stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CorMedix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

