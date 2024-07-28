U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of USAU stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

