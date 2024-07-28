Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Udemy Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Udemy has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Udemy

Institutional Trading of Udemy

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Recommended Stories

