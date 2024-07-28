Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Udemy Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Udemy has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.00.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Udemy
Institutional Trading of Udemy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on Udemy
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Udemy
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.