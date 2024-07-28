UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 0.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.30. 1,582,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,839,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

