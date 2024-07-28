UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,761,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242 over the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

