Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $280.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $240.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average is $239.00. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after buying an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.