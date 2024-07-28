UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,184 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com cut United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.06 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

