UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

