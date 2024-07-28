UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 400 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $29,622,803 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $343.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

