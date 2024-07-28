UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 4,700 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.60 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

