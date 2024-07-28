UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 500 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.42 and a 200-day moving average of $261.65.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.