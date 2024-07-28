UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $196,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

