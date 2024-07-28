UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 269,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
