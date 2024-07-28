UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $225,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 4.7 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

