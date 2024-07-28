UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,636 shares of company stock worth $7,242,839. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

