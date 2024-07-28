UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average is $199.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.61 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

