UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,614.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,586.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,523.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

