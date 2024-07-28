UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $268,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Green Dot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $510.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

