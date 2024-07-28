UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $296,000 Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $32.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.