UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 394,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,624 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $50.30 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

