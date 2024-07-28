UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 1,400 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

