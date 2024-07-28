UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mercury General by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mercury General by 7,606.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

MCY opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

